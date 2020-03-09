2020 Players Championship Fantasy golf rankings, expert picks: Fade Brooks Koepka, back Webb Simpson

No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy looks to hoist the Players Championship trophy for the second straight year when the world's top golfers descend on TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. this week. McIlroy enters the 2020 Players Championship on a streak of seven straight top-five finishes, but no one is hotter than Jon Rahm. In his last eight starts, he has two wins, two runner-ups, a third place and three other top-10 finishes.

Don't forget about Justin Thomas: He's played three rounds of 66 or lower at TPC Sawgrass. Which one of the favorites should be on top of your Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Players Championship? And which Fantasy golf sleepers should you target? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

At the WGC-Mexico Championship last month, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Then at the Honda Classic, Gehman was higher than many on Sungjae Im, ranking him eighth, and the 21-year-old South Korean earned his first PGA Tour victory. Gehman's No. 2 golfer, Tommy Fleetwood, finished third.

Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Gehman was very high on Bryson DeChambeau, ranking him third. The 26-year-old American promptly delivered with a fourth-place finish. That was just one of many stellar calls in Gehman's rankings.

For the Players Championship 2020, Gehman is extremely high on Webb Simpson, who won the Phoenix Open, owns five top-10 finishes in six starts this season and thrives at TPC Sawgrass. "The 2018 Players champion hasn't finished worse than 16th in his last three trips to TPC Sawgrass," Gehman told SportsLine.

Gehman, however, is avoiding world No. 3 Brooks Koepka, even though he's the fifth favorite in the 2020 Players Championship odds. "Koepka is coming off a 47th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, meaning his best finish this year is 17th in a weak field in Saudi Arabia," Gehman noted.

