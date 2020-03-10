2020 Players Championship Fantasy golf rankings, top expert picks: Fade Brooks Koepka, back Webb Simpson

The strongest field in golf converges on TPC Sawgrass this week for the 2020 Players Championship. Every player ranked in the top 10 will compete in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., with 19 of the top 20 in attendance. The iconic tournament and so-called Fifth Major is being played in March for the second straight year after a long run in May. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay all will be popular choices this week, but who can you trust with your Fantasy golf picks?

The 27-year-old Cantlay is a trendy pick: He's made 14 straight cuts, ranks third in birdie average and is second in greens in regulation. But he shot an opening-round 75 at last year's Players Championship, his last missed cut. Which one of the favorites should be on top of your Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Players Championship? And which Fantasy golf sleepers should you target? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

At the WGC-Mexico Championship last month, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Then at the Honda Classic, Gehman was higher than many on Sungjae Im, ranking him eighth, and the 21-year-old South Korean earned his first PGA Tour victory. Gehman's No. 2 golfer, Tommy Fleetwood, finished third.

Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Gehman was very high on Bryson DeChambeau, ranking him third. The 26-year-old American promptly delivered with a fourth-place finish. That was just one of many stellar calls in Gehman's rankings.

For the Players Championship 2020, Gehman is extremely high on Webb Simpson, the 34-year-old American who won this event in 2018. That year, Simpson built a seven-shot lead entering Sunday and cruised to a four-shot victory. TPC Sawgrass suits him, as Simpson hasn't finished worse than 16th in his last three visits. This season, Simpson has been on fire, winning the Phoenix Open and notching five top-10s in his first six events.

However, Gehman is staying far away from world No. 3 Brooks Koepka. The fifth favorite this week. Koepka shot nine-over par at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, including a career-worst 81 on Saturday. "His best finish this year is a 17th place in a weak field in Saudi Arabia," Gehman told SportsLine.

Koepka aggravated his surgically repaired knee last October and has struggled in the four events he's played since. The Players Championship 2020 is the second of five consecutive events Koepka is playing in, a major test for his left knee.

