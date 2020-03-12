2020 Players Championship live stream, watch online, TV coverage, channel, schedule, golf times

Considering most of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in action at TPC Sawgrass, it should be no surprise that the 2020 Players Championship is the biggest event of the year to date. With the PGA Tour schedule more condensed than ever and The Players preceding the Masters for the second straight season, it will be interesting to see how golfers approach the event.

Rory McIlroy is attempting to go back-to-back as the reigning, defending champion. His effort will certainly be somewhat aided by the fact that Tiger Woods missing the event while dealing with a bothersome back. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have both played well to start 2020 and follow McIlroy as two other favorites to win this event.

Yes, the 2020 Players Championship should be fantastic, as it is almost every time it is played. It should also serve a nice lead-in to the 2020 Masters, which is just one month away. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. The PGA Tour confirmed Wednesday that the event at TPC Sawgrass will go on as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Early coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Thursday featured groups:

McIlropy / Koepka / Rahm ... Scott / Rose / Schauffele

Kuchar / Stenson / Garcia ... Wolff / Morikawa / Hovland

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Early coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Friday featured groups:

Fowler / Spieth / Thomas ... Mickelson / Johnson / Simpson

Reed / Matsuyama / Cantlay ... DeChambeau / Im / Woodland

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Early coverage: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early coverage: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

