2020 Players Championship live stream, watch online, TV coverage, channel, schedule, golf times
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Players Championship live all week
Considering most of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in action at TPC Sawgrass, it should be no surprise that the 2020 Players Championship is the biggest event of the year to date. With the PGA Tour schedule more condensed than ever and The Players preceding the Masters for the second straight season, it will be interesting to see how golfers approach the event.
Rory McIlroy is attempting to go back-to-back as the reigning, defending champion. His effort will certainly be somewhat aided by the fact that Tiger Woods missing the event while dealing with a bothersome back. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have both played well to start 2020 and follow McIlroy as two other favorites to win this event.
Yes, the 2020 Players Championship should be fantastic, as it is almost every time it is played. It should also serve a nice lead-in to the 2020 Masters, which is just one month away. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. The PGA Tour confirmed Wednesday that the event at TPC Sawgrass will go on as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Early coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Thursday featured groups:
McIlropy / Koepka / Rahm ... Scott / Rose / Schauffele
Kuchar / Stenson / Garcia ... Wolff / Morikawa / Hovland
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Early coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Friday featured groups:
Fowler / Spieth / Thomas ... Mickelson / Johnson / Simpson
Reed / Matsuyama / Cantlay ... DeChambeau / Im / Woodland
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Early coverage: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 7:45 a.m.
Early coverage: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Who will win the Players Championship, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors and find out.
-
2020 Players Champ. field, tee times
No Tiger Woods this year, but the field at TPC Sawgrass is still completely loaded
-
2020 Players picks, expert predictions
Will Rory McIlroy go from favorite defending Players champion? Our experts break down what...
-
Nine golfers who can win 2020 Players
Some of the usual (and maybe a few unusual) suspects can be found on this list
-
2020 Players Championship odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Players Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Woods to be enshrined in World Golf HoF
Tiger Woods' greatness will forever live on in the World Golf Hall of Fame
-
2020 Players Championship expert picks
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
Players Championship live updates, Round 1
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 2020 Players Championship
-
Tyrrell Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Hatton claimed his first Tour victory on Sunday by holding off Rory McIlroy and a host of other...