2020 Players Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Players Championship field features 144 of the world's top golfers vying for a $15 million purse, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments on the PGA Tour. The champion will collect $2.7 million in addition to 600 FedEx Cup points. Play gets underway on Thursday from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of this event and enters the Players Championship 2020 as the Vegas favorite at 7-1 according to the latest 2020 Players Championship odds.

Seven of the last 10 editions of the Players Championship have been decided by two strokes or fewer, and with major champions like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the mix this week, it could be another tight finish. Before locking in any 2020 Players Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Players Championship 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Players Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five.

Thomas is off to blistering start this season. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship that saw him earn a sixth-place finish. He's now finished sixth or better in five of his last eight official PGA Tour starts. However, Thomas has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. In fact, he has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

In addition, Thomas hasn't fared well at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, finishing 35th or worse in two of his last three starts at the Players Championship. Plus, Thomas is ranked 144th in driving accuracy percentage (58.67), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Players Championship leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 39-year-old Australian has gotten the 2019-20 PGA Tour season off to a blistering start, earning his 14th career PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Genesis Invitational. Scott has also had plenty of success at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. In fact, he's finished in the top 12 in his last four starts at the Players Championship.

Despite missing the cut last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scott is still averaging 4.15 birdies per round, good for 31st on Tour, and he's 17th in scoring average at 70.078. Additionally, Scott enters the Players Championship 2020 hitting nearly 70 percent of greens in regulation (69.23), so he's regularly putting himself in position to pile up birdies, which will be key in an event where the winner has finished at least 15-under par three of the past four years.

How to make 2020 Players Championship picks

Also, the model says five other golfers with 2020 Players Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot who's higher than 35-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Players Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Players Championship odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Brooks Koepka 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Marc Leishman 45-1

Collin Morikawa 45-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Tony Finau 55-1

Paul Casey 60-1

Byeong Hun An 66-1

Jason Day 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Sergio Garcia 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 70-1

Scottie Scheffler 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Viktor Hovland 90-1

Bud Cauley 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1