2020 Players Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

Rory McIlroy enters this week's 2020 Players Championship as the No. 1 ranked player in the world. McIlroy, who's also the defending champion of this event, has finished fifth or better in every start this season, which includes winning his 18th career PGA Tour event at the WGC-HSBC Champions. After his fifth place finish last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy joined Tiger Woods as the only players since 2000 to record seven or more consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

However, the 2020 Players Championship field will be stocked with major champions like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. The latest 2020 Players Championship odds list McIlroy as the Vegas favorite at 7-1, with Jon Rahm (10-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (18-1) also coming in at 18-1 or shorter. Before locking in any 2020 Players Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Players Championship 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Players Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five.

Thomas is off to blistering start this season. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship that saw him earn a sixth-place finish. He's now finished sixth or better in five of his last eight official PGA Tour starts. However, Thomas has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. In fact, he has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

In addition, Thomas hasn't fared well at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, finishing 35th or worse in two of his last three starts at the Players Championship. Plus, Thomas is ranked 144th in driving accuracy percentage (58.67), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Players Championship leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a massive 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele might not be a household name like other players who will be competing at TPC Sawgrass, but he's made plenty of noise this season on the PGA Tour. He earned a runner-up finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he finished in the top-15 at the Zozo Championship and WGC-Mexico Championship.

While Schauffele has not won a PGA Tour event since January 2019, the 26-year-old has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Players Championship leaderboard quickly. Schauffele is a long ball hitter who averages over 306 yards per drive, which ranks 37th on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green, which has helped him 72.22 percent of greens in regulation this season. He's a long shot you should be all over at the Players Championship 2020.

How to make 2020 Players Championship picks

Also, the model says five other golfers with 2020 Players Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot who's higher than 35-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Players Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Players Championship odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Brooks Koepka 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Marc Leishman 45-1

Collin Morikawa 45-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Tony Finau 55-1

Paul Casey 60-1

Byeong Hun An 66-1

Jason Day 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Sergio Garcia 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 70-1

Scottie Scheffler 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Viktor Hovland 90-1

Bud Cauley 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1