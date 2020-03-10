2020 Players Championship picks, odds: Experts' predictions for the field at TPC Sawgrass

Who are you picking to win the the 2020 Players Championship? That's what everyone wants to know this time of year. Though Tiger Woods will not be part of the stacked field this year, the options remain deep with most of the best golfers in the world taking on TPC Sawgrass over the weekend. Our CBS Sports experts have their picks, and if you keep on reading, you'll be able to find out exactly who they think will win along with their surprise predictions and score projections.

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy, who is looking to win another massive event and defend his title at The Players. He enters as a 7-1 favorite with Jon Rahm (12-1) and Justin Thomas (16-1) not too far behind. Rahm has finished top 20 in every event he's played in 2020 and was stellar through the first three rounds at The Players in 2019. Thomas has been up and down so far this year.

With The Players Championship now standing as the first big-time event of the golf season -- one month before action kicks off at the Masters -- it will be interesting to see how the field adjusts to a more intense atmosphere at TPC Sawgrass. Narrowing this field down to a champion and top finishers is a tough task, but we here at CBS Sports are certainly up to it.

All odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook

2020 Players Championship picks

Kyle Porter, golf writer

Winner -- Tommy Fleetwood (28-1): I'm not concerned about the one-off missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. He destroys at this course (T5, T7 and T41 in three appearances) and has been playing great all year. It would be fitting that, two weeks after the European Tour kerfuffle at the Honda Classic, a European Tour player would win the crown jewel of the PGA Tour's season.

Sleeper -- Scottie Scheffler (100-1): He's already been bumped from 125-1 to 100-1. Get him while you still can. Three top 15s already this year, including last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He's a ball-striking fiend (No. 20 so far this season on the PGA Tour) and (thus far) not a great putter. That's the kind of profile I like at this number (and in general). He's also about to play his way into the Masters by being in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings the week before the first major of the year.

Top 10 lock -- Rory McIlroy: Seven straight top-five finishes (not top-10 finishes, top-five finishes). There is no other choice here. I'm not scared of the stat about how the last defending champ to finish in the top 10 the following year was Adam Scott in 2005. That means nothing to me. McIlroy finishing in the top 10 right now is the biggest lock in the sport, and if he gets a few breaks and hits a few putts, we could be looking at our first back-to-back champ ever at this event.

Top 5 in order: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

Surprise prediction: I have this weird feeling that Patrick Reed is going to be a big story here. Maybe leading after 36 holes or dumps a few in the water on Saturday with the lead. Something along those lines. He's arguably been in and out of the top slot when it comes to 2020 storylines thus far this season, and this would be a very apropos week for that to continue.

Lowest round: 66 (-6)

Winning score: 279 (-9)

Winner's Sunday score: 71 (-1)

Chip Patterson, writer

Winner -- Jon Rahm (12-1): Having the tournament in March takes some of the bite out of TPC Sawgrass, and I think the list of champions that we'll see after the shift in the calendar will reflect on a softer course that rewards the ball-strikers who can go low. Rahm, like last year's winner McIlroy, can be a monster off the tee and ranks as one of the best in the world on approach shots from 150-200 yards. He was in the mix last year before falling short with a final round 76 and I think this week can provide a great sense of redemption as Rahm's mental and emotional growth can be on display in a Players win.

Sleeper -- Abraham Ancer (90-1): After a strong showing in his Players debut in 2019, I think Ancer is extremely undervalued as a sleeper to win. Ancer ranked top-10 in the field in strokes gained off the tee, top-five in proximity to the hole and led the field in birdies through 54 holes a year ago, only to fall from fifth place to 12th with an even par 72 on Sunday. He won't be intimidated by the setting or the competition, having gone head-to-head with the best in the world over the last year, and carries value as a surprise winner.

Top 10 lock -- Webb Simpson: The 2018 Players champ has four top-10s in 10 starts at TPC Sawgrass and he's currently in the midst of a second peak in his professional career. Pair course history with his recent form -- six top-three finishes in the last year including a win at the Phoenix Open -- and you get the perfect recipe for a high finish on the leaderboard.

Top 5 in order: Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker

Surprise prediction: Jason Day and Brooks Koepka miss the cut. After the two-time Players winner, Day, withdrew from his last tournament and the four-time major winner, Koepka, had an early weekend thanks to a second round 81, it's difficult seeing either one of these stars quickly turning it around at a venue where we'd otherwise expect to see them up near the top of the leaderboard.

Lowest round: 64 (-8)

Winning score: 271 (-17)

Winner's Sunday score: 70 (-2)

Who will win The Players Championship, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors and find out.