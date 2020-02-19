2020 Puerto Rico Open odds: PGA picks, optimal predictions from model that nailed six majors

Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau are among the golfers who have seen their careers get a boost from strong performances in the Puerto Rico Open. This time around, the 2020 Puerto Rico Open once again features many of the PGA Tour's biggest up-and-coming stars. Viktor Hovland, a 22-year old Norwegian who was the low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open a year ago, is one of the top names to watch in the 2020 Puerto Rico Open field.

The latest 2020 Puerto Rico Open odds lists Hovland as an 11-1 favorite, ahead of 10-time European Tour winner Alexander Noren (16-1). A trio of golfers -- Scott Brown, Tom Lewis and 2014 Puerto Rico Open winner Chesson Hadley -- are all going off at 25-1. Before finalizing any 2020 Puerto Rico Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2020: Tom Lewis, who is tied for the third-best odds at 25-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. The 29-year old native of England is ranked No. 57 in the world, making him one of the highest-ranked players in the entire field.

However, he's struggled on the PGA Tour recently, missing the cut in all three events he's played in during the 2019-20 season. The low point was when he shot a 77 in the second round of the Houston Open last year to miss that cut. There are far better values available in the 2020 Puerto Rico Open field.

Another surprise: Emiliano Grillo, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Grillo, a 27-year old Argentinian, has four career top-25 finishes in majors, including a 23rd-place performance at the PGA Championship in 2019.

He's already shown he can compete with the top golfers in the world, which makes him a name to watch this week in this alternate-field event. He also knows what it takes to make a run at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club as well. In fact, he was part of a five-man playoff in the 2015 Puerto Rico Open at this course before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish in that event. He's gotten close before, and McClure's model indicates he should be near the top of the 2020 Puerto Rico Open leaderboard once again.

Viktor Hovland 11-1

Alexander Noren 16-1

Scott Brown 25-1

Chesson Hadley 25-1

Tom Lewis 25-1

Jhonattan Vegas 28-1

Cameron Davis 33-1

Emiliano Grilo 33-1

Maverick McNealy 33-1

Matthew NeSmith 33-1

Patrick Rodgers 33-1

Adam Schenk 33-1

Zac Blair 40-1

Beau Hossler 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 45-1