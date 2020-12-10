The 2020 QBE Shootout gets underway this week at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida with 12 two-man teams competing for the $3.6 million purse. The 32nd edition of this event, which gets underway on Friday, Dec. 11, will feature eight new teams competing in this unique format. This team event routinely includes many of golf's biggest stars, and the 2020 QBE Shootout field will feature 16 of the top 50 ranked players in the world.

Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff, who've combined for just two worldwide wins, are being listed as the 11-2 favorites according to the latest 2020 QBE Shootout odds at William Hill Sportsbook. They're followed by Cameron Champ/Tony Finau (6-1), Louis Oosthuizen/Bubba Watson (7-1) and Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (7-1). Before locking in any 2020 QBE Shootout picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions from SportsLine's Rick Gehman.

With his data-driven approach to betting golf, Gehman routinely crushes sportsbooks. Over the final 17 tournaments of the 2020 season, Gehman's bets cashed more than $1,900 for $100 players.

Last week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic Open, Gehman tabbed Viktor Hovland (25-1) as a top contender. "Hovland is a great ball-striker and has shown an improvement in his short game during this young 2021 season," Gehman said. "If he can put all the facets of his game together, he's going to contend in a lot of tournaments."

The result: Hovland finished on top of the leaderboard and earned his second-career PGA Tour victory. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +2500 return.

At the RBC Heritage in June, Gehman told SportsLine readers to bet Webb Simpson to win at 30-1, and Simpson simply went out and fired a 22-under to cash that bet. And at the Tour Championship, Gehman cashed his 12-1 bet on Xander Schauffele winning (without strokes) in the FedEx Cup playoff finale. Anyone who has followed his golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now Gehman, whose models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, has analyzed the latest 2020 QBE Shootout odds from William Hill and revealed his picks to win.

Gehman is high on the Harris English and Matt Kuchar team (15-2) this week at the QBE Shootout 2020. This duo has 11 PGA Tour victories between them and they've also had success at this event over the years. In fact, Kuchar and English have recorded two wins (2013, 2016) and two runner-ups (2014, 2015) at this event.

They're partnering together for the sixth time and their games compliment each other extremely well for this unusual format. Kuchar, a nine-time PGA Tour champion, is one of the most consistent players off the tee box. The 42-year-old is hitting 74.64 percent of fairways off the tee this season, which ranks seventh on the PGA Tour.

English, meanwhile, has finished inside the top-10 in four of his last six starts. He's coming off a fifth-place finish last week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after shooting 16-under par. English is known as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, ranking inside the top-30 in total putting (154.0), overall putting average (1.551) and one-putt percentage (44.95). These two have proven they can play well together and Gehman expects the English/Kuchar duo to be near the top of the leaderboard again on Sunday.

Also, Gehman has isolated two other teams with a great shot to win, including 12-1 long shots who have the perfect game for the Tiburón Golf Club course. This team features "one of the best putters on the planet" and he could lead his team to victory this week.

So who wins the 2020 QBE Shootout? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

