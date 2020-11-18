The second straight Georgia-based tournament highlights the PGA Tour schedule this week, as the 2020 RSM Classic begins Thursday from Sea Island Golf Club. Several star players made the three-hour trek south from Augusta, including former Masters champions Zach Johnson and Danny Willett. They will be joined in the 2020 RSM Classic field by contenders like Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker and Jason Day, all of whom are looking to knock off defending champion Tyler Duncan.

Simpson, who was 10th last week at the Masters and eighth at the U.S. Open earlier this year, is the favorite at 10-1 in the latest 2020 RSM Classic odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is at 18-1, Masters runner-up Sungjae Im (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (22-1) are also prime PGA contenders this week. Before locking in your 2020 RSM Classic picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model's top 2020 RSM Classic predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the RSM Classic 2020: Tyrrell Hatton, one of the top Vegas favorites at 18-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top-five. Hatton is coming off a disappointing performance at the Masters, missing the cut after shooting over par in each of the first two rounds.

The 29-year-old did finish T-7 at the Houston Open earlier this month, however he's been extremely inconsistent in his most recent outings, failing to make the cut in two of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Hatton's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation. The Englishman enters the RSM Classic ranked 114th in greens in regulation percentage (67.71), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RSM Classic 2020 field.

Another surprise: Louis Oosthuizen, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Oosthuizen has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 38-year-old South African was among the first-round leaders at the Masters last week with a 68 on Thursday en route to finishing 23rd.

Oosthuizen knows the Sea Island Resort's Seaside course well, finishing fourth in the 2011 McGladrey Classic with rounds of 65-67-69-66. Couple that history with Oosthuizen's third-place showing at the U.S. Open and 19th-place finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and he expects to be in contention all weekend long. Already with almost $1.1 million in earnings this season, Oosthuizen makes a smart value pick this week at the 2020 RSM Classic.

How to make 2020 RSM Classic picks

2020 RSM Classic odds (via William Hill)

Webb Simpson 10-1

Tyrrell Hatton 18-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28-1

Russell Henley 28-1

Harris English 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 33-1

Sebastian Munoz 33-1

Jason Day 33-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 55-1

C.T. Pan 55-1

Ian Poulter 55-1

Mackenzie Hughes 55-1

Talor Gooch 60-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Brendon Todd 66-1

Charles Howell 66-1

Zach Johnson 66-1

Denny McCarthy 66-1

Andy Sullivan 70-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Austin Cook 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Cameron Davis 100-1

Charl Schwartzel 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Harry Higgs 100-1

Russell Knox 100-1

Tyler Duncan 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Brian Gay 100-1