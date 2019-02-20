2020 Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker named captain for United States team

In maybe the least surprising news in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker has been named captain of the 2020 United States team. Stricker will captain the Americans at Whistling Straits in his home state of Wisconsin against Padraig Harrington and his European side.

Stricker was a vice captain in 2016 and 2018 (one win, one loss) and played in the event in 2008, 2010 and 2012. He's the first ever captain without a major championship to his name for the U.S. team. Still, he has 12 career PGA Tour wins and is extremely respected by both his peers and a collection of U.S. golfers much younger than him.

Congrats Strick! Very deserving captain. Hope to be joining you in Wisconsin in 2020 👊🏽 @stevestricker https://t.co/cnuuy3asIx — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 20, 2019

"Steve Stricker's career has long established a place of prominence in American golf," said PGA of America president Suzy Whaley. "Yet, he's as relevant as ever -- as evidenced by three wins last year on the PGA Tour Champions -- and he has a wonderful ability to connect with players of all ages.

"Steve's vision for his captaincy is laser-focused and we are elated to have this hometown favorite as our U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2020 at Whistling Straits."

Stricker will try and captain the U.S. to just their third victory since they won that thrilling 1999 title at Brookline. The only other wins since then were Valhalla in 2008 and Hazeltine in 2016.

"In our sport, in this country, there is no greater honor than to captain the United States Ryder Cup Team," said Stricker. "I am humbled by both the opportunity at hand and the responsibility that comes with the position. I'd like to thank the PGA Ryder Cup committee for their belief in me."

Stricker named Furyk his first vice captain.