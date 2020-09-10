The 2020 Safeway Open marks the beginning of the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule as it tees off Thursday from Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. Coming off the playoffs last week and with the U.S. Open next week, the 2020 Safeway Open field is missing a lot of big names. But former major winners such as Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia are among the golfers who will be teeing it up.

William Hill lists Mickelson as the 20-1 co-favorite along with Si-Woo Kim. Other 2020 Safeway Open contenders include Brendan Steele (22-1), Harold Varner (28-1) and Joel Dahmen (28-1). Spieth and Garcia are both getting 30-1 PGA odds this week. Before locking in your 2020 Safeway Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure finished profitable to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the Northern Trust, nailing three of his best bets, including a +700 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1). Those are just some of his big recent wins.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Safeway Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Safeway Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Safeway Open 2020: Phil Mickelson, one of the top William Hill favorites at 20-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Mickelson has had success at this event over the years, earning a top 10 finish at the Safeway Open in 2016 and 2017.

Despite his recent success at Silverado, Mickelson has struggled to find consistency on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 50-year-old finished outside the top 50 in four of his last five starts. Mickelson also missed the cut seven times last season. Mickelson's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The five-time major champion finished last season ranked 174th in driving accuracy percentage (54.00), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Safeway Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Shane Lowry, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Lowry is coming off a strong 2019-20 campaign that was highlighted by an appearance in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

He missed the cut at the Northern Trust and didn't advance past that round. But that didn't diminish a season that was highlighted by four top-25 finishes, including a strong T6 finish at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August. He performed well in several strokes gained category, including finishing 2019-20 28th on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green (.678).

How to make 2020 Safeway Open picks

Also, the model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot going off higher than 55-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Safeway Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Safeway Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $8,000 since the restart, and find out.

2020 Safeway Open odds (via William Hill)

Phil Mickelson 20-1

Si-Woo Kim 20-1

Brendan Steele 22-1

Harold Varner 28-1

Joel Dahmen 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Erik Van Rooyen 33-1

Kevin Streelman 33-1

Cameron Davis 35-1

Chez Reavie 35-1

Brandt Snedeker 35-1

Doc Redman 35-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1

Mark Hubbard 50-1

Luke List 55-1

Cameron Tringale 60-1

Talor Gooch 60-1

Will Gordon 60-1

Charley Hoffman 60-1

Maverick McNealy 60-1

Tyler Duncan 60-1

Henrik Norlander 60-1

Denny McCarthy 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Charl Schwartzel 66-1

Patrick Rodgers 66-1

Jim Furyk 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Branden Grace 70-1

Chesson Hadley 70-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

Robby Shelton 80-1

Harry Higgs 80-1

Troy Merritt 80-1

Adam Schenk 80-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 80-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Kyle Stanley 90-1

Kristoffer Ventura 80-1

Scott Piercy 90-1

Scott Stallings 90-1

Tom Hoge 90-1

J.B. Holmes 90-1

Kevin Chappell 90-1

Wesley Bryan 90-1

Ryan Armour 90-1

Aaron Wise 90-1

Xinjun Zhang 90-1

Brice Garnett 90-1

Roger Sloan 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Jason Dufner 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1