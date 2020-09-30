As the fall portion of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season starts to unfold ahead of a behemoth Masters in November, this week's attention turns to the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

A fascinating field that includes a blend of older stars, young players ready to break out and a host of journeymen looking for that elusive win will play the Country Club of Jackson this week with plenty on the line. The winner will presumably get a 2021 Masters invite, a 2021 Tournament of Champions berth and a host of other rewards including a big check and a ton of OWGR and FedEx Cup points.

Last year, this turned into a fascinating duel between young stud Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, who ended up semi-contending for the Tour Championship (much) later in the season. Munoz got the best of Im, although both notched victories on the truncated slate of tournaments.

This week should be equally interesting as a solid group vies for what could be a career trajectory-changing victory this week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio