The Sanderson Farms Championship, which is being played at the par-72 Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., has produced some of the lowest scores on the PGA Tour in recent years. In fact, the past five winners of this event have finished at 18-under par or better. That could be the number to beat as the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off on Thursday, marking the seventh time the Country Club of Jackson will host this early season PGA Tour event. The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field includes past winners of this event who are fetching long odds this week, such as Nick Taylor (80-1), Ryan Armour (200-1) and Bill Haas (300-1).

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship odds from William Hill list Scottie Scheffler, who's coming off a fifth-place finish at the Tour Championship, as the favorite at 10-1. He's followed by Louis Oosthuizen (14-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Will Zalatoris (18-1) on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in your 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure finished profitable two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1). Those are just some of his big recent wins.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2020: Louis Oosthuizen, one of the top Vegas favorites at 14-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top-10. Oosthuizen is coming off a sensational performance at the U.S. Open, earning a third place finish at Winged Foot. However, Oosthuizen has been extremely inconsistent in the past year, finishing outside the top-40 eight times in his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour.

Oosthuizen's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation. The 37-year-old finished last season ranked 142nd in greens in regulation percentage (65.28), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Sebastian Munoz, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Munoz has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Munoz is the defending champion of this event, earning his first career PGA Tour victory in a playoff against Sungjae Im in 2019.

Munoz also finished the 2019-20 PGA Tour season ranked inside the top 50 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving distance (302.3), birdie average (4.05), strokes gained: tee-to-green (.636) and overall putting average (1.587). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong play in 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship bets.

How to make 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 28-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot going off higher than 95-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $7,400 since the restart, and find out.

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship odds (via William Hill)

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Louis Oosthuizen 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Will Zalatoris 18-1

Sam Burns 28-1

Sebastian Munoz 30-1

Byeong Hun An 30-1

Brian Harman 33-1

Doc Redman 33-1

Zach Johnson 33-1

Adam Long 33-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Dylan Frittelli 40-1

Chez Reavie 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 45-1

Luke List 45-1

Xinjun Zhang 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1

Carlos Ortiz 50-1

Lucas Glover 50-1

Cameron Davis 50-1

Pat Perez 50-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 66-1

Charl Schwartzel 66-1

Patrick Rodgers 66-1

Sepp Straka 66-1

Matthias Schwab 66-1

Tom Lewis 66-1

Chesson Hadley 66-1

Denny McCarthy 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Charley Hoffman 66-1

Cameron Tringale 80-1

J.T. Boston 80-1

Stewart Cink 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Kristoffer Ventura 80-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Brian Stuard 80-1

Chris Kirk 80-1

Richy Werenski 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Mark Hubbard 80-1

Hudson Stafford 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Troy Merritt 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Will Gordon 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Cameron Percy 100-1

J.B. Holmes 100-1

Jason Dufner 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1