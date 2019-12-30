2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The first PGA Tour tournament of the new decade will feature a star-studded field at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on Thursday. Thirty-four of the world's top golfers will compete at the winners' only event at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. Three-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 7-2, followed closely by Justin Thomas (9-2) and defending champion Xander Schauffele (8-1) in the latest 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds.

Before locking in any 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the latest PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Schauffele, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Schauffele shot a 62 in the final round of this event last year, which led to his fourth career PGA Tour victory. With a win this week, the 26-year-old will become the first golfer since Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) to win this event in back-to-back years. And in his first two starts of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Schauffele has earned a 10th place finish at the Zozo Championship and a runner-up finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Despite his strong start to the season, Schauffele has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, he finished 25th or worse nine times last season. Schauffele's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He finished last season ranked 127th in driving accuracy percentage (60.29), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020 field.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland is the lone major champion of 2019 in this week's field, and with three official PGA Tour events under his belt this season, he's shown the ability to shoot really low scores. In fact, Woodland has already recorded two top-five finishes this season. Plus, the 2019 U.S. Open champion earned a runner-up finish at this event last year.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-2

Justin Thomas 9-2

Xander Schauffele 8-1

Dustin Johnson 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Patrick Reed 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Gary Woodland 16-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Matt Kuchar 28-1

Cameron Champ 40-1

Brendon Todd 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 55-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1