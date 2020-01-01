2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Kapalua has been the destination for PGA Tour champions since the early 1990s, and winners from the 2018-19 wraparound season gather once again starting on Thursday for the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 7,518-yard, par-73 Plantation Course has been expansively renovated by original designers Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore and still promises plenty of scoring opportunities in the warm Hawaiian air.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele leads a field of 34 players, which includes former Sentry winners Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. Jon Rahm, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, is 7-2 to win, according to the latest 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. Thomas is second favorite at 9-2 and Schauffele is at 8-1. The first 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times are on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Schauffele, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Schauffele shot a 62 in the final round of this event last year, which led to his fourth career PGA Tour victory. With a win this week, the 26-year-old will become the first golfer since Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) to win this event in back-to-back years. And in his first two starts of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Schauffele has earned a 10th place finish at the Zozo Championship and a runner-up finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Despite his strong start to the season, Schauffele has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, he finished 25th or worse nine times last season. Schauffele's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He finished last season ranked 127th in driving accuracy percentage (60.29), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The youngest member of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field at age 22, Morikawa is in Hawaii thanks to his victory at the Barracuda Championship. Morikawa's rookie season also included a tie for second at the 3M Open and a tie for fourth at the John Deere Classic. Morikawa already has a top-10 finish in the 2019-20 wraparound season, as he was 10th at the Safeway Open.

The Cal alum didn't join the PGA Tour until June 2019 as a special temporary member, but earned his two-year exemption by birdieing the final three holes to win the Barracuda Championship. Along with Matthew Wolff, Morikawa was the second player to go straight from college to winning in the PGA Tour in the same year. That's why the model likes the former top-ranked amateur as a strong value play in the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions lineup.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-2

Justin Thomas 9-2

Xander Schauffele 8-1

Dustin Johnson 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

Patrick Reed 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Gary Woodland 16-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Matt Kuchar 28-1

Cameron Champ 40-1

Brendon Todd 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 55-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1

Sebastian Munoz 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

J.T. Poston 66-1

Chez Reavie 70-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Martin Trainer 100-1

Lanto Griffin 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Tyler Duncan 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Sung Kang 150-1

J.B. Holmes 200-1

Max Homa 200-1

Jim Herman 350-1

