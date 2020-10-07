This week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is the first post-U.S. Open event with a strong field as 13 of the top 30 golfers in the world will head to Las Vegas for the first of a three-week stretch out west. Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa headline an event that has been a scoring bonanza in recent years.

Only once in the last four years has anything worse than 20 under par won this golf tournament, and twice (!) a score of 260 (24 under on this par-71) has been the winning number. With an abundance of big names and strong stars in this field, we should see plenty of fireworks this weekend at TPC Summerlin.

Interestingly, Las Vegas has become a bit of a hotbed for PGA Tour and LPGA pros -- Maverick McNealy recently called it "the Jupiter of the West" -- and this field reflects both this reality and the desire for starts as golfer begin to prepare for a November Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

West coast golf is always best for primetime viewing, and this mid-fall start should be no different. There are a ton of reasons to be excited about this week's PGA Tour event -- seeing how far Bryson will hit it is only one of them -- and it should be one of the better non-major championship tournaments this fall as the mega-2020-21 season marches on.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio