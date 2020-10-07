The 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule rolls on with a stop in Las Vegas this week as the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tees off from TPC Summerlin on Thursday. Last year, Kevin Na climbed the leaderboard and claimed his fourth career PGA Tour victory, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field features plenty of proven PGA Tour champions, including Na, Cantlay, Bryson DeChabmeau, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Sergio Garcia, who collected his 11th-career PGA Tour title last week in Mississippi.

Garcia is a 35-1 long shot in the latest 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds from William Hill, well behind DeChambeau, who is the favorite at 7-1. Webb Simpson (10-1), Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) are the only other 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open contenders getting 20-1 odds or lower. Before locking in your 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2020: Patrick Cantlay, one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Cantlay has been absolutely dominant at this event over the last three years. He finished on top of the leaderboard in 2017, and has followed that up with back-to-back runner-up finishes at TPC Summerlin. However, Cantlay has struggled mightily in his most recent starts, finishing outside the top-30 in five of his last six events on the PGA Tour.

Cantlay's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The two-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked 114th in driving accuracy percentage (59.35), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Harris English, a massive 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. English enters the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on an impressive hot streak.

The 31-year-old has finished inside the top-20 in seven of his last nine PGA Tour events, a span that includes a runner-up finish at The Northern Trust and a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Open. It's tough to find many holes in his game right now as he ranks in the top 20 in scoring average (66.664), strokes gained: tee-to-green (2.068), strokes gained: around-the-green (1.545) and strokes gained: putting (1.269). With strong stats across the board and long odds this week, Harris is a great choice for your 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open bets.

Bryson DeChambeau 7-1

Webb Simpson 10-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Hideki Matsuyma 20-1

Matthew Wolff 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Harris English 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Sergio Garcia 35-1

Louis Oosthuizen 35-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Zach Johnson 50-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Will Zalatoris 55-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Kevin Na 60-1

Cameron Davis 60-1

Cameron Smith 66-1

Sebastian Munoz 66-1

Brian Harman 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 70-1

Doc Redman 70-1

Ryan Palmer 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Ryan Moore 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Denny McCarthy 80-1

Harold Varner 90-1

Kristoffer Ventura 90-1

Chez Reavie 90-1

Emiliano Grillo 90-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1