Bryson DeChambeau is set to make his first start on the PGA Tour since winning his first major championship last month at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2018, holding off Patrick Cantlay by one stroke. He'll have some stiff competition in the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field with fellow major winners like Collin Morikawa, Jason Day and Webb Simpson set to tee it up this week.

DeChambeau, who's now recorded seven victories on the PGA Tour, is going off as the 7-1 favorite in the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds from William Hill. Other top 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open contenders include Simpson (10-1), Cantlay (16-1), and Tony Finau (18-1), who's coming off an eighth-place finish at the U.S. Open. Before locking in your 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $13,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again last week on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2020: Tony Finau, one of the top Vegas favorites at 18-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top-10. Finau is coming off a sensational performance at the U.S. Open, earning an eighth-place finish at Winged Foot. However, Finau has been extremely inconsistent in the past year, finishing outside the top-30 seven times in his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour.

Finau's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 31-year-old finished last season ranked 184th in driving accuracy percentage (51.79), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Matthew Wolff, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Wolff has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Wolff enters this week's event having finished T-16 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. He's a long ball hitter who averages 333.6 yards per drive this season and he also ranks second in strokes gained: tee-to-green (3.444). Those are valuable skills this week at this 7,200-plus yard course, making Wolff a great choice for 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open bets.

How to make 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks

Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $13,500 since the restart, and find out.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 7-1

Webb Simpson 10-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Hideki Matsuyma 20-1

Matthew Wolff 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Harris English 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Sergio Garcia 35-1

Louis Oosthuizen 35-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Zach Johnson 50-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Will Zalatoris 55-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Kevin Na 60-1

Cameron Davis 60-1

Cameron Smith 66-1

Sebastian Munoz 66-1

Brian Harman 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 70-1

Doc Redman 70-1

Ryan Palmer 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Ryan Moore 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Denny McCarthy 80-1

Harold Varner 90-1

Kristoffer Ventura 90-1

Chez Reavie 90-1

Emiliano Grillo 90-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1