2020 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, round start time, TV channel, radio

Justin Thomas will try and win back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii for the second time in his career this week at the Sony Open. He took last week's Tournament of Champions in a playoff over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele and is the heavy favorite to win again this week at Waialae.

He'll be up against a formidable field that includes Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Matt Kuchar and of course Reed in beautiful Honolulu. It's supposed to be breezy for much of the tournament -- winds up to 20-25 MPH -- which means a short, second-shot course will require even better ball-striking than normal.

That part of it should be fun, too, because oftentimes the best players in the world (like J.T.) have an advantage when it comes to a "who can control their ball best" contest. And regardless of who wins, Hawaii golf is always an enjoyable viewing experience, especially when it's cold, wet and snowy back here on the contiguous United States.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio