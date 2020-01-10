2020 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, round start time, TV channel, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Sony Open live this week
Justin Thomas will try and win back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii for the second time in his career this week at the Sony Open. He took last week's Tournament of Champions in a playoff over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele and is the heavy favorite to win again this week at Waialae.
He'll be up against a formidable field that includes Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Matt Kuchar and of course Reed in beautiful Honolulu. It's supposed to be breezy for much of the tournament -- winds up to 20-25 MPH -- which means a short, second-shot course will require even better ball-striking than normal.
That part of it should be fun, too, because oftentimes the best players in the world (like J.T.) have an advantage when it comes to a "who can control their ball best" contest. And regardless of who wins, Hawaii golf is always an enjoyable viewing experience, especially when it's cold, wet and snowy back here on the contiguous United States.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday
Round starts: Noon
Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: Noon
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
