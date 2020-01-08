2020 Sony Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from top model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Sony Open features a field of 144 professional golfers vying for a $6.6 million purse, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. The latest 2020 Sony Open odds list Justin Thomas as the Vegas favorite at 9-2, with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson both going off at 12-1. Thomas, who earned his 12th career PGA Tour victory last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, won this event in 2017.

However, a loaded 2020 Sony Open field including Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar and Collin Morikawa, who are all going off at 18-1 Sony Open odds 2020 or shorter, have high hopes for this tournament that tees off from the famed Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The first 2020 Sony Open tee times are at 11:10 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before locking in any 2020 Sony Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

Now that the 2020 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Webb Simpson, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Simpson is off to a blistering start this season, having already earned a runner-up finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a seventh place at the RSM Classic. However, since the Sentry Tournament of Champions moved back to Hawaii over 20 years ago, 15 of the last 21 Sony Open winners have also played at Kapalua the week before. Simpson did not play last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and has not played in an official PGA Tour event since November.

Simpson has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, he finished 25th or worse six times last season and hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018. Simpson's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. The 34-year-old finished last season ranked just 127th in greens in regulation percentage (65.81), which doesn't bode well for his chances to land on top of the 2020 Sony Open leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Sony Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Abraham Ancer, a massive 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 28-year-old got off to an extremely slow start to the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. In fact, Ancer finished 41st or worse in his first four starts. However, he has bounced-back with two quality outings, finishing in the top 10 in his last two PGA events. He stormed on the scene with a fourth place finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions and then followed that up with a eighth place at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Plus, Ancer enters the Sony Open 2020 having shot in the 60s in six of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour. He can climb the 2020 Sony Open leaderboard in a hurry and should be on your radar this week in Hawaii.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Sony Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

