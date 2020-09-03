The end of a truncated season that has still lasted longer than it was supposed to has arrived with this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The biggest stars on the PGA Tour will duke it out for $45 million in earnings for the second consecutive season with the winner earning $15 million alone.

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the favorites to win this week, mostly because they start at 10 under, 8 under and 7 under respectively, but also because they're the top three players in the world and have been among the four best since the PGA Tour restarted in early June.

The Tour Championship has produced some classics in recent years. Between Rory McIlroy taking down Brooks Koepka last year, Tiger Woods winning in 2018 and Justin Thomas touching off his incredible season in 2017, we've seen the best players in the world shine at the very end of the season on a fairly challenging golf course. Hopefully, on a holiday weekend that marks the end of the longest summer, we get more of the same this time around.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Friday and Saturday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Monday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio