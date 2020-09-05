The end of a truncated season that has still lasted longer than it was supposed to has arrived with this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The biggest stars on the PGA Tour will duke it out for $45 million in earnings for the second consecutive season with the winner earning $15 million alone.

With 18 holes of action in the books at East Lake after Round 1 action on Friday, we're already headed toward an exciting finish to the current PGA Tour season as the top stars in the game battle for the coveted prize. Both Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm sit atop the leaderboard after -13 outings in the first round, while Justin Thomas sits just two strokes back at 11 under.

Now we await for Round 2 on Saturday to see if either of the three can separate from the rest of the pack, or maybe last year's FedEx Cup champion, Rory McIlroy, can make a surge as he sits four shots back from the leaders at 9 under.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what's happening on the course so you can win off of it.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 -- Saturday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: Noon - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups and holes: Noon - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Monday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups and holes: Noon - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio