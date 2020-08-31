The 2019-20 PGA Tour season comes to an end as the 2020 Tour Championship gets set to tee off on Friday from East Lake GC in Atlanta. This is the final event in the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the winner set to take home the FedEx Cup and the massive $15 million prize. The 30 golfers who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship field will start the event with scattered scores based on their season-long point total. Dustin Johnson (-10) and Jon Rahm (-8) will open the event on top of the leaderboard in this format.

Johnson is the favorite in the 2020 Tour Championship odds from William Hill at 8-5. Rahm (14-5) and Justin Thomas (6-1), who will start at 7-under par, are the only other 2020 Tour Championship contenders drawing single-digit PGA odds this week.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Tour Championship 2020: Webb Simpson, one of the top William Hill favorites at 12-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Simpson ranks fourth in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings and will start at 6-under, four shots off the lead. He's finished T6 or better in the first two playoff events, but his game has been up and down overall since the restart.

While he won the RBC Heritage, he's also missed two cuts and settled for a disappointing T37 at the PGA Championship. And he's not the same player off the tee as some of the other top contenders as he averages just 296.3 yards per drive, ranking 108th on tour. He's also 84th in strokes gained off the tee. With extremely short golf odds this week and a loaded field to contend with, the model has identified Simpson as one of the 2020 Tour Championship favorites to fade.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Berger settled for a T25 at the BMW Championship last week, but remains very much in the hunt for the overall title. He'll start this week at -4, six shots off the lead.

But his play since the restart shows he can cover that ground quickly. He's registered four top-five finishes during that span, including a win at the Charles Schwab Classic. He also ranks fifth in birdie average and total strokes gained, making him a strong choice for 2020 Tour Championship bets this week.

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot higher than 80-1.

2020 Tour Championship odds (via William Hill)

2020 Tour Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-5

Jon Rahm 14-5

Justin Thomas 6-1

Webb Simpson 12-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Rory McIlroy 22-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Harris English 55-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Sung-Jae Im 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 125-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Viktor Hovland 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Billy Horschel 200-1

Abraham Anser 250-1

Ryan Palmer 300-1

Kevin Na 300-1

Lanto Griffin 300-1

Cameron Champ 400-1

Cameron Smith 400-1

Mackenzie Hughes 400-1

Marc Leishman 500-1