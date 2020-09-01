The Tour Championship feels very separate from the rest of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and in some ways it is. The amount of money at stake -- $45 million split between 30 golfers -- dwarfs all the other prize pools in all of golf, and while winning that trophy is prestigious, winning the $15 million that comes with it can be life-changing for several golfers in this field.

Last year, in the first iteration of these playoffs, Rory McIlroy took home the first $15 million first prize (it was previously $10 million). This year, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas go in as your three favorites. Getting second isn't bad, either, as the runner-up will net $5 million. Third place gets $4 million, and on and on down the list.

Even if you go out and shoot 90 four days in a row, you still take home nearly $400,000, which is $195,000 more than the bonus you get if you finished one spot out of the Tour Championship by coming in 31st place in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship last week.

Here's a look at all 30 payouts for this weekend. Remember, we go in with a staggered start, so Dustin Johnson already leads at 10 under, while Rahm is 8 under and Thomas is 7 under. Those in 26th-30th place are currently even par.

1st -- $15 million

2nd -- $5 million

3rd -- $4 million

4th -- $3 million

5th -- $2.5 million

6th -- $1.9 million

7th -- $1.3 million

8th -- $1.1 million

9th -- $950K

10th -- $830K

11th -- $750K

12th -- $705K

13th -- $660K

14th -- $620K

15th -- $595K

16th -- $570K

17th -- $550K

18th -- $535K

19th -- $520K

20th -- $505K

21st -- $490K

22nd -- $478K

23rd -- $466K

24th -- $456K

25th -- $445K

26th -- $435K

27th -- $425K

28th -- $415K

29th -- $405K

30th -- $395K