The Tour Championship feels separate from the rest of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and in some ways, it stands out that way. The amount of money at stake -- $45 million split between 30 golfers -- dwarfs every other prize pool in golf, and while winning that trophy is prestigious, capturing the $15 million that comes with it can be life-changing for several golfers in this field.

Last year, in the first iteration of these playoffs, Rory McIlroy took home the first $15 million first prize (it was previously $10 million). This year, Dustin Johnson is the clear favorite with a five-stroke lead entering Monday's final round. Getting second isn't bad, either, as the runner-up will net $5 million. Third place gets $4 million and so on down the list.

Even if you go out and shoot 90 four days in a row, you still take home nearly $400,000, which is $195,000 more than the bonus you get if you finished one spot out of the Tour Championship by coming in 31st place in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship last week.

Here's a look at all 30 payouts for Monday.

1st -- $15 million

2nd -- $5 million

3rd -- $4 million

4th -- $3 million

5th -- $2.5 million

6th -- $1.9 million

7th -- $1.3 million

8th -- $1.1 million

9th -- $950,000

10th -- $830,000

11th -- $750,000

12th -- $705,000

13th -- $660,000

14th -- $620,000

15th -- $595,000

16th -- $570,000

17th -- $550,000

18th -- $535,000

19th -- $520,000

20th -- $505,000

21st -- $490,000

22nd -- $478,000

23rd -- $466,000

24th -- $456,000

25th -- $445,000

26th -- $435,000

27th -- $425,000

28th -- $415,000

29th -- $405,000

30th -- $395,000