The Tour Championship feels separate from the rest of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and in some ways, it stands out that way. The amount of money at stake -- $45 million split between 30 golfers -- dwarfs every other prize pool in golf, and while winning that trophy is prestigious, capturing the $15 million that comes with it can be life-changing for several golfers in this field.
Last year, in the first iteration of these playoffs, Rory McIlroy took home the first $15 million first prize (it was previously $10 million). This year, Dustin Johnson is the clear favorite with a five-stroke lead entering Monday's final round. Getting second isn't bad, either, as the runner-up will net $5 million. Third place gets $4 million and so on down the list.
Even if you go out and shoot 90 four days in a row, you still take home nearly $400,000, which is $195,000 more than the bonus you get if you finished one spot out of the Tour Championship by coming in 31st place in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship last week.
Here's a look at all 30 payouts for Monday.
1st -- $15 million
2nd -- $5 million
3rd -- $4 million
4th -- $3 million
5th -- $2.5 million
6th -- $1.9 million
7th -- $1.3 million
8th -- $1.1 million
9th -- $950,000
10th -- $830,000
11th -- $750,000
12th -- $705,000
13th -- $660,000
14th -- $620,000
15th -- $595,000
16th -- $570,000
17th -- $550,000
18th -- $535,000
19th -- $520,000
20th -- $505,000
21st -- $490,000
22nd -- $478,000
23rd -- $466,000
24th -- $456,000
25th -- $445,000
26th -- $435,000
27th -- $425,000
28th -- $415,000
29th -- $405,000
30th -- $395,000