The Tour Championship feels very separate from the rest of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and in some ways it is. The amount of money at stake -- $45 million split between 30 golfers -- dwarfs all the other prize pools in all of golf, and while winning that trophy is prestigious, winning the $15 million that comes with it can be life-changing for several golfers in this field.
Last year, in the first iteration of these playoffs, Rory McIlroy took home the first $15 million first prize (it was previously $10 million). This year, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas go in as your three favorites. Getting second isn't bad, either, as the runner-up will net $5 million. Third place gets $4 million, and on and on down the list.
Even if you go out and shoot 90 four days in a row, you still take home nearly $400,000, which is $195,000 more than the bonus you get if you finished one spot out of the Tour Championship by coming in 31st place in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship last week.
Here's a look at all 30 payouts for this weekend. Remember, we go in with a staggered start, so Dustin Johnson already leads at 10 under, while Rahm is 8 under and Thomas is 7 under. Those in 26th-30th place are currently even par.
1st -- $15 million
2nd -- $5 million
3rd -- $4 million
4th -- $3 million
5th -- $2.5 million
6th -- $1.9 million
7th -- $1.3 million
8th -- $1.1 million
9th -- $950K
10th -- $830K
11th -- $750K
12th -- $705K
13th -- $660K
14th -- $620K
15th -- $595K
16th -- $570K
17th -- $550K
18th -- $535K
19th -- $520K
20th -- $505K
21st -- $490K
22nd -- $478K
23rd -- $466K
24th -- $456K
25th -- $445K
26th -- $435K
27th -- $425K
28th -- $415K
29th -- $405K
30th -- $395K