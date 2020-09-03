The final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway Friday in Atlanta, Georgia, with a star-studded field at the Tour Championship primed to put a tidy bow on the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. The event features reigning Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy as well as Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, both of whom ended the BMW Championship last week in a dramatic playoff before Rahm buried a 66-foot putt to win.

The format of this final event is a bit different as Johnson will begin in the lead at 10 under and Rahm at 8 under all the way down the top 10 of the final FedEx Cup rankings before this tournament. That lead can quickly evaporate, however. Just ask Justin Thomas, who began last year's tournament with the 10 under tag only to get lapped by McIlroy down the stretch and finish third by five strokes. The winner of this year's event will take home a staggering $15 million prize.

Below are the tee times for Round 1.

Tour Championship tee times, pairings for Friday

All times eastern | Hole No. 1

12 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

12:10 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes

12:20 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:30 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

12:50 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

1:10 p.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin

1:20 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy

1:40 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 p.m. – Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

2 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

2:10 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

2:20 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm