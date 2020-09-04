The first round of the final event of the PGA Tour season wrapped Friday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia, with Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm -- Nos. 1 and 2 in the official FedEx Cup season standings, respectfully -- holding their positions through 18 holes of the Tour Championship. Both Johnson and Rahm are T1 at 13 under and managed to take advantage of their upper hand on the rest of the field entering the event, carding 67 and 65, respectively, to get their weekend started.

The duo started their weekend slow on the front but really found their stride on the back as putts started falling and confidence grew. Johnson settled in after a rocky front nine to post a bogey-free back nine with three birdies, while Rahm's final nine was also bogey-free and consisted of four birdies.

Neither, though, are totally free and clear with 54 holes to go and the competition coming quick. Justin Thomas is just two strokes off the leaders after a 4-under par 66, and Rory McIlroy and Abraham Ancer, who both posted a field-best 6 under, are only four and six strokes off the lead.

Below are the tee times for Round 2 on Saturday.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what's happening on the course so you can win off of it.

Tour Championship tee times, pairings for Saturday

All times eastern | Hole No. 1

11:45 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

11:55 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann

12:05 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel

12:15 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

12:25 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed

12:35 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Kevin Na

12:45 pm. -- Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

1:05 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

1:15 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin

1:25 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman

1:35 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im

1:45 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele

1:55 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

2:05 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm

Who will win the Tour Championship, and which long shots will stun golf? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up almost $9,300 since the restart.