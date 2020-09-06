After an entertaining first 36 holes of the 2020 Tour Championship, the bid for a $15 million first prize will heat up on Sunday afternoon in Round 3. Dustin Johnson will tee off in the final pairing for the third straight day, but he'll have a new playing partner as the final two rounds of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season begin.

Sungjae Im will join D.J. on Sunday in the last tee time after the 64 he fired in Round 2. That duo will be preceded by Xander Schauffele (-11) and Justin Thomas (-10), who split the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup on this course three years ago.

Each of the 15 tee times is terrific as the 30 best players on the season continue to duke it out for the preposterous $45 million purse, and every shot matters even from golfers who are not among the leaders going into Round 3. The top eight in this field all get at least $1 million (which is crazy!) so expect to see everybody grinding until the very end.

Below are the tee times for Round 3 on Sunday at the Tour Championship

Tour Championship tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times eastern | Hole No. 1

12:42 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel

12:52 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann

1:02 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

1:12 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner

1:22 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

1:32 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau

1:42 pm. -- Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama

1:52 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Harris English

2:02 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler

2:12 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Lanto Griffin

2:22 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Sebastian Munoz

2:32 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Jon Rahm

2:42 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

2:52 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

3:02 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im