The final round of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season has arrived, and there is a lot of cash at stake on Monday at the Tour Championship. Leader Dustin Johnson stands to take the lion's share of it (he's up five and first prize is $15 million), but the battle will rage behind him for (by far) the biggest purse of the year.

Johnson will tee it up last (for the fourth straight event in Round 4) with Xander Schauffele, but they'll be preceded by some fascinating duos as well, including Brendon Todd and Rory McIlroy as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

With $45 million on the line on Monday at East Lake Golf Club, we're sure to get some sizzling golf on a holiday Monday, although we might not get as hot of a finish as we got last week at the BMW Championship. D.J. has blown leads before, but this is a big one and it's unusual to see 5-stroke leads evaporate on the PGA Tour. Either way, the weirdest golf season in recent memory should have a memorable ending as the last 30 standing players touch off their final round of the year.

Below are the tee times for Round 4 on Monday at the Tour Championship

Tour Championship tee times, pairings for Monday

All times eastern | Hole No. 1

11:35 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel

11:45 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer

11:55 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Kevin Na

12:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann

12:15 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau

12:25 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Harris English

12:45 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Lanto Griffin

12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson

1:05 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1:15 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd

1:25 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler

1:35 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

1:45 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

1:55 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele