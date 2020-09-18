The U.S. Open is on the line for the 120th time this week as second-round action begins Friday at Winged Foot in southern New York. Through there will again be no crowd in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golfers have adapted to the surroundings well at prior events. Most of the top golfers in the world will take the course in perfect weather looking to pick up the first major championship of the 2020-21 season.

Justin Thomas will look to continue his incredible play after his 5 under on Thursday set the mark for the lowest U.S. Open round in the history of Winged Foot. Patrick Reed sits one shot behind Thomas, while Rory McIlroy leads a group two back of the lead entering the second set of 18 holes. Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 2 action with our full slate of U.S. Open tee times.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday with U.S. Open live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 2. Be sure to follow along! As far as watching U.S. Open golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the major as you can on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, September 18

Early coverage: 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.