The U.S. Open is on the line for the 120th time on Sunday as final-round action begins at Winged Foot in southern New York. Through there will again be no crowd in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golfers have adapted to the surroundings well. That said, a number of star golfers were eliminated from contention after a second straight rough day of action, leaving only about a handful of players with an actual shot at taking the national championship.

Matthew Wolff opens Round 4 with the lowest 54-hole score in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 36 years. The 21-year-old is seeking to become the youngest major winner since Tiger Woods and the youngest to win the U.S. Open since Bobby Jones in 1923. He sits two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau entering the round, though a handful of others are within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy likely sits last in that group, six shots back of Wolff entering Sunday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday with U.S. Open live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 4. Be sure to follow along! As far as watching U.S. Open golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the major as you can on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, September 20

Early coverage: 8-10 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.