Fresh off a FedEx Cup-clinching victory in the 2020 Tour Championship, Dustin Johnson was riding his red-hot summer right into Winged Foot as the betting favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open. However, after 36 holes, Johnson has fallen to eighth on the odds board at 33-1 with a different tiro of golfers taking over the top spot.

The first of six majors to be played over the course of the 2020-21 season, the U.S. Open unsurprisingly played far more difficult on Friday than it did Thursday. As such, the national championship remains anyone's to win entering Moving Day on Saturday.

At the top of the odds board now is the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas, all of whom are listed at 9/2. Reed is the actual field leader through 36 holes, through DeChambeau is one shot back and Thomas (the 18-hole leader) is just two behind Reed.

McIlroy joins Johnson and numerous others in a large group at T22 that is seven shots back of Reed. Though there are some big names in that group -- and yes, anything can happen at Winged Foot over the next two days -- it may be difficult to make up that kind of ground as the field is expected to struggle.

As we enter Round 3, let's take a look at the updated odds for the 2020 U.S. Open, via William Hill Sportsbook.

2020 U.S. Open odds