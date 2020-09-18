Fresh off a FedEx Cup-clinching victory in the 2020 Tour Championship, Dustin Johnson was riding his red-hot summer right into Winged Foot as the betting favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open. However, after 18 holes, Johnson has fallen to 11th on the odds board at 33-1 with Justin Thomas (4-1) taking over the top spot.

The first of six majors to be played over the course of the 2020-21 season, the U.S. Open surprised many Thursday by playing far easier than expected. That should not be the case over the final three days, which means the tournament and first major trophy of the year is still (almost) anyone's to win.

Right behind Thomas, who shot the lowest U.S. Open round at the history of Winged Foot, is Rory McIlroy (7-1), who sits two shots back of the leader entering Friday. McIlroy has been suffering through an extended major drought, though battling on a tough course may be just the right medicine for him as he seeks his second U.S. Open and fifth major championship.

He's coming off a top-10 finish in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after playing well in consecutive outings to end his 2019-20 season on a high note. If Rory can start this season like his last -- with six consecutive top-5 finishes -- he'll be in great shape to again be a factor this weekend. McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2015 but is painfully due for another breakthrough with top-10 U.S. Open finishes in two of his last five tries.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are nowhere near the top of the odds board after going 3 over and 9 over, respectively, during the first round. Mickelson even making the cut would be a prayer, while Woods is trying to do just that during Friday's second round.

As we enter Round 2, let's take a look at the updated odds for the 2020 U.S. Open, via William Hill Sportsbook.

2020 U.S. Open odds