Winged Foot is one of the most iconic golf courses in America. This week, it will host its sixth U.S. Open and seventh major championship. The 2020 U.S. Open tees off Thursday, and the field is full of hungry young talent and past major champions. Phil Mickelson will be looking for redemption after famously making double-bogey on the 72nd hole to lose by a shot to Geoff Ogilvie at the 2006 U.S. Open, but can you trust him in your 2020 U.S. Open picks?

Mickelson is fresh off a win in his first career PGA Champions Tour victory, but is listed as an 80-1 long shot in the latest 2020 U.S. Open odds from William Hill. Meanwhile, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is listed at 50-1, far from Dustin Johnson (8-1) and Jon Rahm (11-1) at the top of the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2020 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been RED-HOT since the PGA Tour resumed in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. McClure finished profitable to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the Northern Trust, nailing three of his best bets, including a +700 top-five bet on Daniel Berger.



He also hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 yet again on his best bets. The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Last year at the U.S. Open, the model nailed Gary Woodland's win entering the weekend even though he wasn't the favorite. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

Now that the 2020 U.S. Open field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the model's projected 2020 U.S. Open leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open: Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion who has won this tournament three times, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. After climbing to sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the Zozo Championship last fall, Woods has fallen back to 18th in the rankings due to a combination of inactivity and inconsistency.

Woods has made the cut in his last five events, but his best finish during that span was 37th at the PGA Championship, and his putter failed him throughout the process. Woods lost approximately 0.634 strokes per round on the greens, and Winged Foot could be a serious challenge for the 44-year-old after he failed to make the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After finishing the 2019 season ranked 154th in the world, Berger put together one of the best 2020 campaigns on the PGA Tour.

He recorded three consecutive top-10s before the PGA Tour was shut down by the coronavirus and then picked up right where he left off with a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the first week of the restart. He went on to record three more top-three finishes during the season and ranked in the top 35 in all four major strokes-gained categories. He has a well-rounded game that should be well-suited to the challenges of U.S. Open golf at Winged Foot.

How to make 2020 U.S. Open picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the U.S. Open. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 U.S. Open? Where does Tiger Woods finish? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up more than $9,000 since the restart, and find out.

2020 U.S. Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Justin Rose 28-1

Tiger Woods 28-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Jason Day 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Adam Scott 35-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Harris English 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Lee Westwood 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1