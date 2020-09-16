Even though the winning score at five of the last six U.S. Opens has been under par, the USGA is expected to provide one of the stiffest tests in recent memory at the 2020 U.S. Open. Winged Foot Golf Club is hosting its sixth U.S. Open, and Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman are the only two players in history to post a 72-hole total at this course that was under par back in 1984. With Winged Foot adding over 200 yards since the tournament was last here in 2006 and thick rough growing thanks to heavy rain, it'll be a war of attrition for the 2020 U.S. Open field.

The model's top 2020 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open: Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion who has won this tournament three times, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. After climbing to sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the Zozo Championship last fall, Woods has fallen back to 18th in the rankings due to a combination of inactivity and inconsistency.

Woods has made the cut in his last five events, but his best finish during that span was 37th at the PGA Championship, and his putter failed him throughout the process. Woods lost approximately 0.634 strokes per round on the greens, and Winged Foot could be a serious challenge for the 44-year-old after he failed to make the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After turning pro last May, Morikawa has made a mad dash up the world rankings and enters the weekend at No. 5 after winning the PGA Championship. He's already a three-time winner on tour, and his combination of accuracy off the tee and ball-striking could be a serious advantage at Winged Foot.

Morikawa ranked 19th in strokes gained off the tee during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season and was 31st by hitting 65.5 percent of fairways. He also ranked second on tour in strokes gained on approach and made a clutch eagle on the 71st hole at TPC Harding Park to help sew up his first major title.

2020 U.S. Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Jason Day 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Rickie Fowler 55-1

Justin Rose 55-1

Viktor Hovland 55-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 55-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1

