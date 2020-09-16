The 2020 U.S. Open is upon us. Jon Rahm has the shortest odds of any player without a major championship at 10-1, while Xander Schauffele (16-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (22-1) are young players looking for their first major title who are listed at 22-1 or lower in the latest 2020 U.S. Open odds from William Hill. However, there are few substitutes for experience in majors, so it should come as no surprise that Dustin Johnson (17-2), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Rory McIlroy (16-1) are among the 2020 U.S. Open favorites to hoist the trophy on Sunday.

Other past major champions like Webb Simpson (28-1), Jason Day (40-1), Adam Scott (40-1), Patrick Reed (40-1) and Tiger Woods (50-1) will also try to add to their collection this week. With such a star-studded field, making your 2020 U.S. Open bets could be a challenge.

The model's top 2020 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2020: Rory McIlroy, a former U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy's emphatic 2011 U.S. Open victory at Congressional Country Club was remarkable, defeating runner-up Jason Day by eight strokes.

McIlroy was also sensational at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, finishing fifth or better in his first six starts. However, McIlroy has seen a dramatic drop-off after the PGA Tour resumed play following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he has recorded just one top-10 finish since June and enters the 2020 U.S. Open having finished outside the top 30 in six of his last nine starts.

McIlroy's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The four-time major champion finished last season ranked 155th in driving accuracy percentage (56.34), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Winged Foot. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a massive 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Berger enters the second major of the year full of confidence. That's because the 27-year-old has finished in the top 15 in nine of his last 11 starts, which includes a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June. He finished the 2019-20 season ranked in the top 10 in birdie average (4.38) and scoring average (69.237).

He was also one of the best putters on the PGA Tour last season, finishing in the top 25 in strokes gained putting (.526), putting average (1.728) and overall putting average (1.563). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick when the first 2020 U.S. Open tee times begin on Thursday.

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 18-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

2020 U.S. Open odds (via William Hill)

2020 U.S. Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Jason Day 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Rickie Fowler 55-1

Justin Rose 55-1

Viktor Hovland 55-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 55-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Matthew Wolff 60-1

Harris English 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 70-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Martin Kaymer 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Cameron Smith 125-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Lee Westwood 125-1

Byeong-Hun An 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Corey Conners 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Sam Horsfield 150-1

Will Zalatoris 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Branden Grace 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Joel Dahman 175-1

Matthias Schwab 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Andy Sullivan 200-1

Tom Lewis 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Keegan Bradley 200-1

Graeme McDowell 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 200-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Mark Hubbard 200-1

Brian Harman 200-1

Robert Macintyre 200-1

Brandon Wu 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Sami Valimaki 250-1

Justin Harding 250-1

Max Homas 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

Eddie Pepperell 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Victor Perez 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

Tyler Duncan 250-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 250-1

Paul Waring 250-1

Chesson Hadley 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

J.T. Poston 300-1

Richy Werenski 300-1

Connor Syme 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Adam Long 300-1

Jimmy Walker 300-1

Renato Paratore 300-1

Romain Langasque 300-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 300-1

Kurt Kitayama 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Ryo Ishikawa 400-1

Matt Jones 400-1

Shugo Imahira 400-1

Jazz Janewattanond 400-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Adrian Otaegui 400-1

Curtis Luck 400-1

Lee Hodges 400-1

Andrew Putman 400-1

Davis Riley 400-1

Lucas Herbert 400-`

J.C. Ritchie 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Stephan Jaeger 500-1

Davis Thompson 500-1

Ricky Castillo 500-1

Eduard Rousaud 500-1

Cole Hammer 500-1

Paul Barjon 500-1

Taylor Pendrith 500-1

Shaun Norris 500-1

Steve Stricker 500-1

Preston Summerhays 750-1

Lukas Michel 750-1

John Pak 750-1

Andy Ogletree 750-1

Greyson Sigg 750-1

John Augenstein 750-1

Chun-An Yu 750-1

Scott Hend 750-1

Danny Balin 1000-1

Sandy Scott 1000-1

Ryan Vermeer 1000-1

Dan McCarthy 1000-1

Marty Jefferson 1000-1

James Sugrue 1000-1