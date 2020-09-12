With a bulked-up frame and one of the strongest drivers on tour, Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the PGA's top performers since play resumed in June, recording five top-10 finishes and winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic. However, he enters the 2020 U.S. Open on a mini-slump after missing the cut at the Northern Trust and finishing outside the top 20 at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship. Still, he'll be one of the top 2020 U.S. Open contenders when play gets underway at Winged Foot Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 17.

DeChambeau is getting 14-1 2020 U.S. Open odds from William Hill, just behind favorite Dustin Johnson (8-1). Past winners of this event in the 2020 U.S. Open field include Rory McIlroy (12-1), Tiger Woods (28-1) and Brooks Koepka (12-1).

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure finished profitable to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the Northern Trust, nailing three of his best bets, including a +700 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1). Those are just some of his big recent wins.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Last year at the U.S. Open, the model nailed Gary Woodland's win entering the weekend, even though he wasn't the favorite. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2020 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2020: Rory McIlroy, a former U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy's emphatic 2011 U.S. Open victory at Congressional Country Club was remarkable, defeating runner-up Jason Day by eight strokes.

McIlroy was also sensational at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, finishing fifth or better in his first six starts. However, McIlroy has seen a dramatic drop-off after the PGA Tour resumed play following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he has recorded just one top-10 finish since June and enters the 2020 U.S. Open having finished outside the top 30 in six of his last nine starts.

McIlroy's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The four-time major champion finished last season ranked 155th in driving accuracy percentage (56.34), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Winged Foot. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa has proven he has what it takes to compete with the top players. In fact, the 23-year-old has recorded two victories on the PGA Tour, which includes his first major title at the PGA Championship earlier this year. He also racked up seven top-10 finishes during the 2019-20 season. He's been extremely consistent as well, making the cut in 19 of his last 21 official starts.

Morikawa's success can be directly attributed to his ability to find greens in regulation, which leaves himself with more sinkable birdie putts. In fact, he hit nearly 70 percent of greens in regulation last season, which helped him record 324 birdies in 80 rounds. He's one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar at the U.S. Open 2020.

2020 U.S. Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Justin Rose 28-1

Tiger Woods 28-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Jason Day 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Adam Scott 35-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Harris English 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Lee Westwood 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1