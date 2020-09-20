A whopping $12.5 million purse will be distributed on Sunday at the 2020 U.S. Open with nearly half the pot ($5.5 million) set to be divvied out to the top five finishers. The $12.5 million pool ties for the largest total purse for any of the major championships with the Open Championship, topping the PGA Championship and the Masters.

It's the same total purse as last year's U.S. Open, and the prize money for each slot remains the same, too. The first-place finisher will take home $2.25 million, while the runner-up will earn $1.35 million. Third-place will take home $830,466, fourth-place wins $582,175, and the fifth-place finisher collects $484,896.

Last year, there were 79 golfers who made the cut and 75 prize money slots. If golfers tie for a place, they will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

Considering the scoring we have seen through the first 54+ holes at the U.S. Open this year, many of those scores are going to be significantly over par as Winged Foot has gotten much tougher after a surprisingly easy first round. Will 54-hole leader Matthew Wolf go the distance, or will Bryson DeChambeau (who sits two back entering the round) be the one to catch up to him?

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2020 U.S. Open.