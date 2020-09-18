A whopping $12.5 million purse will be distributed this week at the 2020 U.S. Open with nearly half the pot ($5.5 million) set to be divvied out to the top five finishers. The $12.5 million pool ties for the largest total purse for any of the major championships on the PGA Tour with the Open Championship, topping the PGA Championship and the Masters.

It's the same total purse as last year's U.S. Open, and the prize money for each slot remains the same, too. The first-place finisher will take home $2.25 million, while the runner-up will earn $1.35 million. Third-place will take home $830,466, fourth-place wins $582,175, and the fifth-place finisher collects $484,896.

Last year there were 79 golfers who made the cut and 75 prize money slots. So, like last year, if golfers tie for a place they will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2020 U.S. Open.