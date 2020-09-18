us-open-trophy-2020.jpg
USATSI

A whopping $12.5 million purse will be distributed this week at the 2020 U.S. Open with nearly half the pot ($5.5 million) set to be divvied out to the top five finishers. The $12.5 million pool ties for the largest total purse for any of the major championships on the PGA Tour with the Open Championship, topping the PGA Championship and the Masters.

It's the same total purse as last year's U.S. Open, and the prize money for each slot remains the same, too. The first-place finisher will take home $2.25 million, while the runner-up will earn $1.35 million. Third-place will take home $830,466, fourth-place wins $582,175, and the fifth-place finisher collects $484,896.

Last year there were 79 golfers who made the cut and 75 prize money slots. So, like last year, if golfers tie for a place they will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2020 U.S. Open.

  1. $2,250,000
  2. $1,350,000
  3. $830,466
  4. $582,175
  5. $484,896
  6. $429,951
  7. $387,617
  8. $347,157
  9. $314,190 
  10. $288,590 
  11. $263,365 
  12. $243,509 
  13. $226,901 
  14. $209,418 
  15. $194,433
  16. $181,945
  17. $171,955
  18. $161,965
  19. $151,975
  20. $141,984
  21. $133,368
  22. $124,751
  23. $116,385
  24. $108,642
  25. $101,899
  26. $96,155
  27. $91,784
  28. $87,913
  29. $84,167
  30. $80,420
  31. $76,674
  32. $72,928
  33. $69,181
  34. $65,810
  35. $63,062
  36. $60,315
  37. $57,693
  38. $55,195
  39. $52,698
  40. $50,200
  41. $47,702
  42. $45,205
  43. $42,707
  44. $40,210
  45. $37,712
  46. $35,465
  47. $33,217
  48. $31,094
  49. $29,845
  50. $28,596
  51. $27,847
  52. $27,223
  53. $26,723
  54. $26,473
  55. $26,224
  56. $25,974
  57. $25,724
  58. $25,474
  59. $25,225
  60. $24,975
  61. $24,725
  62. $24,475
  63. $24,226
  64. $23,226
  65. $23,726
  66. $23,476
  67. $23,227
  68. $22,977
  69. $22,727
  70. $22,477
  71. $22,228
  72. $21,978
  73. $21,728
  74. $21,478
  75. $21,229