Saturday is shaping up to be an interesting one at the 2020 U.S. Open after Winged Foot played above par for most of the golfers in the field on Friday, and we've got some great pairings headed to moving day to top it all off. The stars of the sport are scattered about throughout the day to equally disperse the fun, and of course the leaders go last.

The headline pairing, of course, is Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau in the final flight. The duo is 1-2 on the leaderboard and will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET. Justin Thomas, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are going off in groupings just before them, setting us up for an eventful afternoon and perhaps another fun finish to the round as they all chase the sunset.

If Saturday plays out similarly as Friday, then that leaves those at the top of the leaderboard to potentially deal -- again -- with some of the most treacherous conditions Winged Foot can offer. So buckle up, because this could get good in a hurry.

Check out the tee times for Saturday's third round of action at Winged Foot below, and keep it locked here to CBS Sports for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open throughout the week. Also check out the latest U.S. Open odds, via William Hill Sportsbook.

All times Eastern

2020 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings

8:55 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre

9:06 a.m. -- Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay

9:17 a.m. -- Jason Day, Christian Bezuidenhout

9:28 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Alex Noren

9:39 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

9:50 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry

10:01 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley

10:12 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Sebastian Munoz

10:23 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:34 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

10:45 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Romain Langasque

10:56 a.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im

11:07 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson

11:18 a.m. -- Adam Long, John Pak (a)

11:29 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith

11:40 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

11:51 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

12:02 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

12:13 p.m. -- Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

12:24 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

12:35 p.m. -- Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

12:46 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

12:57 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Ton Finau

1:08 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Stephan Jaeger

1:19 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen

1:30 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

1:41 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

1:52 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

2:03 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

2:14 p.m. -- Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:25 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau