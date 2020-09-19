The final round of the 2020 U.S. Open is here, and there are some incredible pairings touching off what has been an awesome week at Winged Foot Golf Club. Several stars like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson faded on Saturday in Round 3, but the last few hours on Sunday will be packed with big names and great storylines.
Matthew Wolff (-5) and Bryson DeChambeau (-3) in the final pairing is obviously the main event here, but even before they tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET, we'll get some fascinating twosomes trying to overtake them early. Louis Oosthuizen (-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (E) are two total flushers, and they will go just before DeChambeau and Wolff.
Harris English (E) and Xander Schauffele (E) have been two of the best in this field around the greens, and they'll go third-to-last on Sunday. Just before them, Rory McIlroy (+1) and Zach Johnson (+2) will go out as one of the more juxtaposed pairings of the tournament. Both are multiple major champions, but they certainly do not get it done the same way.
Check out the tee times for Sunday's final round of action at Winged Foot below, and keep it locked here to CBS Sports for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open throughout the week. Also check out the latest U.S. Open odds, via William Hill Sportsbook.
All times Eastern
2020 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings
8:00 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer
8:11 a.m. -- John Pal (a), Troy Merritt
8:22 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira
8:33 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry
8:44 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz
8:55 a.m. -- Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
9:06 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan
9:17 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman
9:28 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen
9:39 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson
9:50 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert
10:01 a.m. -- Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott
10:12 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
10:23 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler
10:34 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm
10:45 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
10:56 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore
11:07 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin
11:18 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
11:29 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Lee Westwood
11:40 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
11:51 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
12:02 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
12:13 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
12:24 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson
12:35 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
12:46 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland
12:57 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
1:08 p.m. -- Harris English, Xander Schauffele
1:19 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen
1:30 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff