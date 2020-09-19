The final round of the 2020 U.S. Open is here, and there are some incredible pairings touching off what has been an awesome week at Winged Foot Golf Club. Several stars like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson faded on Saturday in Round 3, but the last few hours on Sunday will be packed with big names and great storylines.

Matthew Wolff (-5) and Bryson DeChambeau (-3) in the final pairing is obviously the main event here, but even before they tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET, we'll get some fascinating twosomes trying to overtake them early. Louis Oosthuizen (-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (E) are two total flushers, and they will go just before DeChambeau and Wolff.

Harris English (E) and Xander Schauffele (E) have been two of the best in this field around the greens, and they'll go third-to-last on Sunday. Just before them, Rory McIlroy (+1) and Zach Johnson (+2) will go out as one of the more juxtaposed pairings of the tournament. Both are multiple major champions, but they certainly do not get it done the same way.

Check out the tee times for Sunday's final round of action at Winged Foot below. Also check out the latest U.S. Open odds, via William Hill Sportsbook.

All times Eastern

2020 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings

8:00 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer

8:11 a.m. -- John Pal (a), Troy Merritt

8:22 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira

8:33 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry

8:44 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz

8:55 a.m. -- Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

9:06 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan

9:17 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman

9:28 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen

9:39 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson

9:50 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert

10:01 a.m. -- Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott

10:12 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im

10:23 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler

10:34 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm

10:45 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III

10:56 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore

11:07 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin

11:18 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson

11:29 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Lee Westwood

11:40 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

11:51 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel

12:02 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Adam Long

12:13 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters

12:24 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson

12:35 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Alex Noren

12:46 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland

12:57 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy

1:08 p.m. -- Harris English, Xander Schauffele

1:19 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen

1:30 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff