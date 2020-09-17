Zach Johnson drained a birdie in boomerang fashion Thursday in Round 1 of the 2020 U.S. Open, stunning even himself with one of the most incredible and unlikely made putts you'll see all season. The putt came on the par-4 1st hole as Johnson aligned himself catty-corner from the pin and aimed blindly for the valley on one of Winged Foot's most challenging greens. He gave it good speed and raced it uphill well past the pin, catching the ridge perfectly as the ball trickled down and right to the bottom of the cup.

Johnson immediately went into full surrender cobra in disbelief and caught a fist bump from his caddy. His ball was hit several yards right and carried about 10 feet past the cup before sweeping down to net him his second birdie of the afternoon.

It was a circus shot of epic proportions so wild that the post-shot putt tracker made it look like a mini-golf setup.

The two-time major champion has never won at the U.S. Open, finishing as high as T8 in 2016. But if he can channel some of this magic with his putter the rest of the week he may have a chance to be in the hunt.