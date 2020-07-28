Watch Now: Rory McIlroy Looks To Regain Momentum After Subpar Return ( 1:47 )

The top eight players in the world will be in the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field when the event tees off Thursday at TPC Southwind. New world No. 1 Jon Rahm is listed as the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds from William Hill. The players on his heels in the rankings are also expected to be in the thick of things this week, with second-ranked Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Justin Thomas joining rising star Bryson DeChambeau at 12-1. The oddsmakers are locked in on the big names, but should you take the same approach when putting together your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings?

Rahm and McIlroy might seem like obvious players to target, but would you get more value from potential Fantasy golf sleepers like Tommy Fleetwood (40-1) or Gary Woodland (45-1)? Before finalizing any 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win and took over the world's No. 1 ranking.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is expecting a big week from Viktor Hovland, the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion. The 22-year-old won the Puerto Rico Open in February and has four top-10 finishes since turning pro after last year's U.S. Open. "He's been lights-out from tee-to-green and should be well-rested after skipping the 3M Open last week," Gehman told SportsLine. The Norwegian is eighth in strokes gained off the tee and 12th in strokes gained tee-to-green this season.

On the other hand, Gehman doesn't expect Hideki Matsuyama's talent to be enough this week and is fading him. The stats expert said the Japanese golfer's struggles with his putter will be too much to overcome. "He's historically poor on the greens, which has held him back from consistently high finishes," Gehman said. The 28-year-old has two top-25 finishes and has missed the cut twice since the restart. He is also just 205th in strokes gained putting.

How to set your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings

Strikingly, Gehman loves a long shot higher than 25-1 who has owned TPC Southwind but is being overlooked because he missed the cut in his last tournament. This darkhorse actually was surging before his recent missed cut, and Gehman expects him to contend and possibly win the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, all from the data scientist who's called 11 outright winners in the past year.