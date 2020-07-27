Watch Now: Rory McIlroy Looks To Regain Momentum After Subpar Return ( 1:47 )

The world's top eight players headline a star-studded field of 78 teeing it up this week at TPC Southwind for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Brooks Koepka won the no-cut event in Memphis last year, beating Webb Simpson by three shots, but Koepka hasn't won since while battling recurring knee issues. New world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds from William Hill, followed closely by a trio of big names at 12-1: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. But which favorites should you target in your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings?

McIlroy hasn't been sharp since the coronavirus-related shutdown, failing to crack the top 10 in the four events he's played. Fantasy golf sleepers like Kevin Na, who has two top-10 finishes in his last three starts, could return better value. Before finalizing any 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win and took over the world's No. 1 ranking.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is very high on Viktor Hovland, the only golfer on the PGA Tour to play the first 24 rounds immediately following the restart. "That's a testament to how much he was willing to play, but he also made every cut," Gehman told SportsLine. "Hovland notched five top-25 finishes in those six events. He's been lights-out from tee to green and should be well rested after skipping the 3M Open last week."

However, Gehman is fading Hideki Matsuyama despite his prodigious talent. "He's historically poor on the greens, which has held him back from consistently high finishes," Gehman said. "While he certainly possesses upside, he's one of the most volatile golfers on the PGA Tour and will be painful to watch with the flatstick in his hands."

How to set your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy golf rankings

Strikingly, Gehman loves a long shot higher than 25-1 who has absolutely owned TPC Southwind but is being overlooked because he missed the cut in his last tournament. This darkhorse actually was surging before his recent missed cut, and Gehman expects him to contend and possibly win the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, all from the data scientist who's called 11 outright winners in the past year.