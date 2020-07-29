Watch Now: Rahm: Challenge To Remain #1 In The World ( 3:06 )

There are plenty of questions to be answered when a stacked field tees it up this week at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. Defending champion and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has struggled mightily, Rory McIlroy lost his No. 1 ranking, and Dustin Johnson has hit the skids since his Travelers victory. As a result, new world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite in William Hill's latest 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds. With so much talent and players riding different degrees of momentum, who should you target with your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Fantasy golf rankings?

Would a surging player in the mold of Tyrrell Hatton, who is listed at 28-1 by William Hill, give you more value? Or can Joaquin Niemann (70-1) be one of this week's Fantasy golf sleepers?

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win and took over the world's No. 1 ranking.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports

Viktor Hovland has displayed the talent and drive since turning pro after the 2019 U.S. Open, and Gehman is high on the Norwegian to make noise this week. The 22-year-old is "the only golfer on tour to play all 24 rounds to open the tour's restart," Gehman told SportLine. "That's a testament to how much he was willing to play, but he also made every cut. He notched five top-25 finishes in those six events."

On the other hand, Gehman doesn't expect Hideki Matsuyama to be in the mix, ranking him outside his top 25. The 28-year-old from Japan finished in the top 25 in consecutive events before a missed cut at the Memorial, but his putter has been digging him huge holes. He is fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green but 205th in strokes gained putting. "He's historically poor on the greens, which has held him back from consistently high finishes," Gehman said.

Strikingly, Gehman loves a long shot higher than 25-1 who has owned TPC Southwind but is being overlooked because he missed the cut in his last tournament. This darkhorse actually was surging before his recent missed cut, and Gehman expects him to contend and possibly win the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Who wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020? Who are the top golfers to target?