There will be not be a Tiger Woods factor this week, but pretty much everyone else is in attendance at the last World Golf Championship event of the 2019-20 season, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. Nearly all -- 45 of 50 -- of the top players in the world will tee it up in sticky, hot Memphis on the eve of the first major of the season, the PGA Championship next week in cool San Francisco.

Southwind has produced some interesting champions over the years, including Daniel Berger and Dustin Johnson (twice each). Johnson has struggled of late and withdrew from the 3M Open last week in Minnesota.

The featured groups are fabulous as you would expect from a field this loaded. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler make up one trio, while Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth make up another. Brooks Koepka gets Viktor Hovland and Patrick Reed, while Justin Thomas draws Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama. Like I said: loaded.

This event was pure heavyweights last year as Koepka downed McIlroy and Simpson at the end. I expect more of the same this time around as we enter a key two-week stretch for the PGA Tour. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

Featured groups: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured holes and groups: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured holes and groups: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio