Watch Now: Looking Ahead to the WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational ( 3:17 )

The compressed PGA schedule means that a World Golf Championships event is scheduled just a week before the PGA Championship, as the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins on Thursday. Defending WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champ Brooks Koepka is among the top eight players in the world scheduled to play at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Koepka has been struggling recently, having missed two cuts in his last three events and finishing a distant 62nd at the Memorial Tournament. However, competing in a world-class 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field and with a no-cut format could be just what the doctor ordered.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is 11-1 in the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds from William Hill. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also at 11-1, while Koepka is a longshot at 33-1 among the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational contenders on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. Last week at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last three. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen some massive returns returns.

Now that the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2020: Bryson DeChambeau, one of the top Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. DeChambeau has surged to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup rankings with four top-10 finishes since the PGA Tour resumed in June, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

But he struggled mightily at the Memorial two weeks ago, missing the cut after firing a 73 and 76 in the first two rounds. He also wasn't much of a factor in this event last year, finishing 48th (+1). He's been the longest driver on tour, but accuracy has haunted him at times, as he enters this event ranked outside the top 100 in in driving accuracy percentage (61.2). With low odds this week, the model has identified him as a poor value, making him one of the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational favorites to avoid.

Another surprise: Victor Hovland, a massive 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2020 Puerto Rico Open champion is playing strong golf heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Hovland finished third at the Workday Charity Open three weeks ago and had four straight top-25s before that once the PGA Tour re-boot began. Despite being ranked 71st on the PGA Tour in driving distance (300.1 yards), Hovland is seventh in eagles this season. With longer odds this week due to being a rookie in the World Golf Championships, Hovland is a strong choice for your 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational bets, according to the model.

How to make 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and has crushed its PGA picks, and find out.

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Tyrell Hatton 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Brooks Koepka 33-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Jason Day 40-1

Jordan Spieth 45-1

Billy Horschel 45-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Matt Kuchar 70-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Sung-Jae Im 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Danny Willett 90-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Paul Casey 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Scottie Scheffler 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Louis Oosthizen 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Max Home 125-1

Rafa Carera Bello 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Chez Reavie 125-1

Ryan Palmer 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Joey Dahmen 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Shane Lowry 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Robert MacIntyre 150-1

Tom Lewis 200-1

Cameron Smith 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Jazz Janewattananond 300-1

Victor Perez 300-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 300-1

C.T. Pan 300-1

Lucas Herbert 300-1

Hao-Tong Li 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Sebastian Soderberg 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1