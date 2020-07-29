Watch Now: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Preview: Pick to Win ( 1:08 )

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational gets underway on Thursday in Memphis. The field is loaded with star golfers, led by reigning champion Brooks Koepka, who could desperately use a repeat of his masterful 2019 performance to reinvigorate what has otherwise been an uninspiring season for him.

Koepka is coming off a missed cut and miserable showing at the 3M Open last week, which marked the second missed cut for him in his last five showings since the PGA Tour restarted. For Koepka, the St. Jude Invitational in 2019 was a cherry on top of a remarkable season -- his eighth top-five finish of the season, and his third win on the tour -- so a chance to revive that groove in 2020 at TPC Southwind could be a turning point for him as the PGA Championship fast approaches.

Along with Koepka is a star-studded cadre comprised of the sport's best and brightest competing for a win on tour this week. The field includes new world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who took last week off after winning the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago, as well as major headliners like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

Below are the tee times for Round 1 on Thursday. Groups will begin going off split tees beginning at noon.

All times Eastern.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

Noon -- Tom Lewis, Shaun Norris, Mackenzie Hughes

12:10 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley

12:20 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Kevin Streelman, Lucas Herbert

12:30 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

12:40 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger

12:50 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen

1:00 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen

1:10 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:20 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Victor Perez

1:30 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry

1:40 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

2:00 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson, Adam Hadwin



Tee No. 10

Noon -- Andrew Landry, Matt Jones, Sebastian Soderberg

12:10 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Sung Kang, Billy Horschel

12:20 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer

12:30 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

12:40 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

12:50 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:00 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:10 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Matt Wallace, Jazz Janewattananond

1:20 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Max Homa, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:30 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell, Jason Day

1:40 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Danny Willett

1:50 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, C.T. Pan, Ian Poulter

2:00 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Haotong Li, Robert MacIntyre