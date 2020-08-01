Brendon Todd is the 54-hole leader at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but his lead going into the final round of play Sunday in Memphis remains thin. The 35-year-old sits at 12 under through three rounds of action, giving him a one-stroke edge over Byeong Hun An and a two-stroke advantage over Rickie Fowler.
After rattling off 64-65 in the opening rounds, Todd cooled off with a 1-under-par 69 Saturday, setting up what may be an eventful Sunday to finish off non-major play before the PGA Championship next weekend. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and a host of other challengers are within striking distance at 7 under or better.
Todd will have the benefit of seeing how the leaderboard shakes out before settling in for Round 4 on Sunday as he and Hun An are last off the tees at 3:05 ET. Below are the complete list of tee times for Round 4 on Sunday as they near the finish line in Memphis.
All times Eastern.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, Sunday pairings
Tee No. 1
8:45 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Rafa Cabrera Bello
8:55 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Bernd Wiesberger
9:05 a.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Paul Casey
9:15 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
9:25 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Matt Wallace
9:35 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Cameron Smith
9:45 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Joaquin Niemann
9:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Victor Perez
10:05 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter
10:15 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Lucas Herbert
10:25 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Robert MacIntyre
10:35 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Danny Willett
10:45 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy
10:55 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
11:05 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Tyler Duncan
11:15 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner
11:25 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen
11:35 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson
11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer
11:55 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Mackenzie Hughes
12:05 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Matthew Wolff
12:15 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Kevin Streelman
12:25 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson
12:35 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
12:45 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman
12:55 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Abraham Ancer
1:05 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Sergio Garcia
1:15 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama
1:25 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ
1:35 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
1:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger
1:55 p.m. -- Jason Day, Sungjae Im
2:05 p.m. --Tom Lewis, Webb Simpson
2:15 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry
2:25 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Christian Bezuidenhout
2:35 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Fitzpatrick
2:45 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
2:55 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka
3:05 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An