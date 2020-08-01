Watch Now: Expectations For Final Round Of WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational ( 2:02 )

Brendon Todd is the 54-hole leader at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but his lead going into the final round of play Sunday in Memphis remains thin. The 35-year-old sits at 12 under through three rounds of action, giving him a one-stroke edge over Byeong Hun An and a two-stroke advantage over Rickie Fowler.

After rattling off 64-65 in the opening rounds, Todd cooled off with a 1-under-par 69 Saturday, setting up what may be an eventful Sunday to finish off non-major play before the PGA Championship next weekend. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and a host of other challengers are within striking distance at 7 under or better.

Todd will have the benefit of seeing how the leaderboard shakes out before settling in for Round 4 on Sunday as he and Hun An are last off the tees at 3:05 ET. Below are the complete list of tee times for Round 4 on Sunday as they near the finish line in Memphis.

All times Eastern.



WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, Sunday pairings

Tee No. 1

8:45 a.m. -- Shaun Norris, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:55 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Bernd Wiesberger

9:05 a.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Paul Casey

9:15 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

9:25 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Matt Wallace

9:35 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Cameron Smith

9:45 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Joaquin Niemann

9:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Victor Perez

10:05 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter

10:15 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Lucas Herbert

10:25 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Robert MacIntyre

10:35 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Danny Willett

10:45 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy

10:55 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:05 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Tyler Duncan

11:15 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner

11:25 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen

11:35 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson

11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Ryan Palmer

11:55 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Mackenzie Hughes

12:05 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Matthew Wolff

12:15 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Kevin Streelman

12:25 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson

12:35 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

12:45 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

12:55 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Abraham Ancer

1:05 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Sergio Garcia

1:15 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama

1:25 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ

1:35 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

1:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger

1:55 p.m. -- Jason Day, Sungjae Im

2:05 p.m. --Tom Lewis, Webb Simpson

2:15 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

2:25 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Christian Bezuidenhout

2:35 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:45 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

2:55 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka

3:05 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

